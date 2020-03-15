Lionel Messi continues to inspire; pens down strong message amid coronavirus outbreak

Be it football, or dealing with coronavirus, the Argentine wizard Lionel Messi never ceases to inspire us with his footwork and now his words amid the global pandemic which has resulted in 1,56,396 confirmed cases including 5,833 deaths worldwide.
The 32-year-old took to Instagram posting a picture with his kids and in the caption, he expressed concern over people who are affected due to the virus.
"These are difficult days for everyone. We are worried about what is happening and we want to help, putting ourselves in the position of those who are suffering the most, either because they are affected directly or their family or friends are, or because they are working on the front line in the fight in hospitals and health centres," Messi wrote (translated from Spanish).
He also highlights the importance of following health authorities.
"I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first. It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities. That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home," the message added," he wrote.
The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner also feels that the quicker they will manage to 'turn this situation' the better it will be.
"Furthermore, it is a great chance to spend time with your loved ones, the time you don't always have. My best to everyone and let's hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker the better," the message further read.
Barcelona on March 13 suspended all the activities until further notice.
"Given the current situation and following the recommendations of the medical staff at the Club, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice," the club said in a statement.
