Lionel Messi continues to inspire; pens down strong message amid coronavirus outbreak

He also highlights the importance of following health authorities.

"I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first. It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities. That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home," the message added," he wrote.

The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner also feels that the quicker they will manage to 'turn this situation' the better it will be.

"Furthermore, it is a great chance to spend time with your loved ones, the time you don't always have. My best to everyone and let's hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker the better," the message further read.

Barcelona on March 13 suspended all the activities until further notice.

"Given the current situation and following the recommendations of the medical staff at the Club, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice," the club said in a statement.