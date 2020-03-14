Meme-lord Ramdas Athawale explains rationale behind his 'Go corona, corona go' chant

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who gave memers their fodder for the week, has finally explained his rationale behind the internet-breaking 'Go corona, corona go' chant.

Speaking to a reporter, Athawale said that the single slogan has multifarious meanings. He said that the slogan shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at once.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, Athawale, said that the 'Go corona, corona go' chant urged the people to take precautions and at the same time asked the government and the hospitals to do their best so that the deadly virus doesn't spread.

