Meme-lord Ramdas Athawale explains rationale behind his 'Go corona, corona go' chant

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who gave memers their fodder for the week, has finally explained his rationale behind the internet-breaking 'Go corona, corona go' chant.
Speaking to a reporter, Athawale said that the single slogan has multifarious meanings. He said that the slogan shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at once.
The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, Athawale, said that the 'Go corona, corona go' chant urged the people to take precautions and at the same time asked the government and the hospitals to do their best so that the deadly virus doesn't spread.
Watch Video:
Earlier, a video of Ramdas Athawale chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet went viral. In the video, the Union minister was seen along with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks. It was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China. The video inspired plenty of memes on the internet and continue to do so.
Watch Video:
Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
India has reported two deaths and 83 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus so far. Meanwhile, 5,438 deaths and 145,825 positive cases have been reported worldwide.
