'Go corona, corona go': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's chant to ward off COVID-19 is the most hilarious thing today

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who is extremely popular for his hilarious and extempore poetry, has now come up with a chant to ward of the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.
In a video going viral all over social media, Athawale is seen along with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks, and is seen chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet.
According to PTI, the video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.
Athawale's video left Twitter in splits. "Ramdas Athawale should be given entertainer of the decade for his hilarious contribution to Indian Politics," wrote a Twitter user.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India have reached 49 after three persons from Karnataka and two from Pune as positive.
No death due to coronavirus has been reported in India. However, 4,029 people have died due to COVID-19. China, Iran and Italy are the worst-affected countries.
