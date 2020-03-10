Coronavirus Update: Prince Charles goes desi, greets people with 'namaste' instead of handshakes

Prince Charles was seen on Monday’s Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey greeted people by folding his hands, several news organisations reported.

In wake of coronavirus threat, divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava has appealed people to avoid the crowded places and greet people with ‘Namaste’ instead of handshake. Commissioner, addressing a meeting instructed the educational institutions against holding assemblies and summer camps in schools and colleges.

The school principals have been asked to inform students about symptoms of the virus and precautions they need to take. As a precaution, the commissioner instructed to avoid hand-shake and instead greet with ‘Namaste’.

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Salman Khan too took to social media, advising their fans to resort to greeting people with a 'namaste' rather than shaking hands or hugging, thus obliterating the fear of spreading germs through physical contact.

In his video he says that, '...I feel the best way to greet each other is not shake hands, but to go back to the traditional Indian way of greeting to say namaste. Just put your hands together so you don't get infected and don't have any fear of infection...'

Salman Khan, too shared a message for his fans. “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago...." he captioned the picture that he shared on Instagram.