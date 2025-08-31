 Zelenskyy Tells PM Modi India ‘Ready To Deliver Signal’ Before Key Meeting With Putin At SCO Summit In China
The conversation came a day before PM Modi’s scheduled trilateral engagement with Putin and Xi in Tianjin, described by analysts as a significant moment given the backdrop of escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Aditi SUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Zelenskyy Tells PM Modi India ‘Ready To Deliver Signal’ Before Key Meeting With Putin At SCO Summit In China | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 30, held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, where he is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The call marked their second such discussion this month, focused on the war in Ukraine and prospects for peace.

India’s Stance On Ukraine Conflict

According to an official statement, Zelenskyy briefed PM Modi on recent developments in Ukraine, while the Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position favouring dialogue and a peaceful settlement. “We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction,” PM Modi said on X.

Zelenskyy, in a post on social media, underlined that India was “ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders” during the SCO meeting. He also stressed that the “end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire” and said both leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the summit.

SCO Summit Ahead

Zelenskyy also informed PM Modi about his recent discussions with Trump and European leaders, reaffirming Ukraine’s readiness for direct talks with Putin. The two leaders further reviewed the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership, including plans for high-level visits and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

This was their second call in August, following a similar exchange on August 11 where PM Modi reaffirmed India’s stance on peace. The two had last met in person during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in May 2023.

