 2 Telangana Women Killed As Car Plunges Into Gorge In California
Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image

Two women from Telangana’s Mahbubabad district, who were pursuing their Master’s degrees, were killed in a tragic car crash in California, United States, late Saturday evening.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Pullakhandam Meghana Rani (25), a native of Garla mandal, and Kadiyala Bhavana (24), a resident of Mulkanoor village. Both villages fall under Mahbubabad district in Telangana.

Rani and Bhavana had reportedly moved to the US three years ago to pursue higher studies and were actively searching for jobs as they neared the completion of their education.

The accident occurred while they were travelling with a group of friends through a difficult stretch near the Alabama Hills. Reports said the vehicle lost control, veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

Meghana and Bhavana were known as promising and driven students. Their families, devastated by the loss, have appealed to the Telangana government and India’s Ministry of External Affairs for immediate intervention.

The families have urged officials to coordinate with the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to expedite necessary procedures and ensure the swift repatriation of the bodies to India for the last rites.

Meanwhile, California authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while members of the Telugu community across the United States have extended support and condolences to the bereaved families.

