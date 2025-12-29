 Mexico: At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured As Interoceanic Train Derails Near Nizanda; Video Surfaces
Mexico: At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured As Interoceanic Train Derails Near Nizanda; Video Surfaces

A train accident in southern Mexico’s Oaxaca state killed at least 13 people and injured 98 on the Interoceanic Train connecting the Pacific and Gulf coasts. The train derailed near Nizanda, halting traffic. Officials, including the Mexican Navy, are assisting victims and families. The route is part of a strategic corridor for international trade through the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Mexico: At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured As Interoceanic Train Derails Near Nizanda; Video Surfaces | X @vani_mehrotra

Mexico City: Officials said a train accident in southern Mexico killed at least 13 people and injured dozens, halting traffic along a rail line connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico.

The Interoceanic Train linking the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz went off the rails Sunday as it passed a curve near the town of Nizanda.

"The Mexican Navy has informed me that, tragically, 13 people died in the Interoceanic Train accident," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum posted on X, adding that 98 people are injured, five of them seriously.

She said she instructed the secretary of the navy and the undersecretary of human rights of the Ministry of the Interior to travel to the site and personally assist the families.

In a message on X Sunday, Oaxaca state Gov. Salomon Jara said several government agencies had reached the site of the accident to assist the injured.

Officials said that 241 passengers and nine crew members were on the train when the accident occurred.

The Interoceanic Train was inaugurated in 2023 by then President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The rail service is part of a broader push to boost train travel in southern Mexico, and develop infrastructure along the isthmus of Tehuantepec, a narrow stretch of land between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

The Mexican government plans to turn the isthmus into a strategic corridor for international trade, with ports and rail lines that can connect the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The Interoceanic train currently runs from the port of Salina Cruz on the Pacific Ocean to Coatzacoalcos, covering a distance of approximately 180 miles (290 kilometers) .

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

