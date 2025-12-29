US: 2 Helicopters Collide Midair In New Jersey; 1 Pilot Dead, Another Injured - VIDEO

2 Helicpoters Collide Midair In New Jersey; 1 Pilot Dead, Another Injured (Screengrab) | X/@egiptusENT

New Jersey: Two helicopters crashed midair in the United States' New Jersey on Sunday (December 28), resulting in the death of one person and injuring another, claimed local media reports. At around 11:25 am, authorities received reports of the crash. A video of the incident also surfaced online.

In the video, one of the helicopters could be seen spinning and rapidly descending to the ground. Hammonton Police and Fire Department officials immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames that engulfed one of the ill-fated helicopters, reported NDTV.

Visuals From The Spot:

The incident occurred near Hammonton Municipal Airport, where two Enstrom helicopters were flying at the time. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft, an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C, "collided in mid-air".

At the time of the incident, only pilots of the choppers were reportedly onboard. After the collision, both helicopters came down in an open field in Hammonton. The victims were reportedly airlifted to a nearby trauma centre, Hammonton Fire Department Chief Sean Macri said, as reported by CNN.

As per Macri, one of the pilots was in critical condition during rescue efforts. One of the victims was in "possible cardiac arrest" when he was transported by ambulance, he added. Later, the person that suffered cardiac arrest died. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

A detailed investigation has been launched by the National Transportation Safety Board to find out the reason for the crash. "After the wreckage of both helicopters are documented, they will then be moved to a secure facility for further evaluation," the NTSB said as quoted by ANI.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said his office is in touch with federal investigators.