PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping In Tianjin, Hails ‘Peaceful Atmosphere’ At Border Amid SCO Summit

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping In Tianjin, Hails ‘Peaceful Atmosphere’ At Border At SCO Summit | X/@bjp4india

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Sunday, August 31, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.



The bilateral talks, the first between the two leaders in China since 2018, focused on border management and regional cooperation.

Border And Connectivity Discussions



During the 40-minute meeting, Modi highlighted progress in managing tensions along the India-China border. “We have agreed on border management, and direct flights between the two countries are being resumed,” he told Xi, according to India Today. The discussions come after a gradual thaw in ties since last year’s Kazan meeting, where both sides initiated steps towards easing friction.



Modi described the current environment as a “peaceful atmosphere,” signalling cautious optimism after years of strained relations following the Ladakh standoff. The meeting was closely watched as it marked his first visit to China in seven years.

Summit Agenda



The encounter came at a time when global trade tensions, driven by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, have placed pressure on India, China and Russia. Analysts say the SCO summit provides a platform for the bloc to demonstrate unity in the face of external economic challenges.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar did not accompany Modi. Instead, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval joined him at the talks. Xi, meanwhile, held separate bilateral meetings with leaders from Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Maldives before meeting Modi.



The summit, attended by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other regional leaders, is seen as an important moment for India-China engagement.



While experts cautioned that the border issue requires long-term trust rather than quick resolutions, they noted potential for cooperation in economic and people-to-people exchanges.