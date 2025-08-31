Donald Trump's 'Death' Rumours Flood Social Media Despite No Evidence; White House Silent On US President's Health | File Pic

False claims about US President Donald Trump’s death spread widely across social media on Saturday, August 30, triggering a surge in Google searches such as “Is Trump dead?” and “Trump is dead.”



The speculation, however, has no official backing, with the White House offering no confirmation of any emergency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump's Public Appearances



Trump was last seen on August 24 at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia with former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, followed by a televised cabinet meeting on August 26. His official schedule showed no public events for the weekend.



Despite this, the President remained active on his platform Truth Social, where he criticised a US court ruling against his tariffs, posting as recently as Saturday morning.



Trump's Health In Spotlight



Speculation over Trump’s health intensified after images circulated showing a bruise on his right hand and swelling in his ankles. Although the White House has not directly commented on the bruising, a letter issued last month confirmed that he has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition linked to age and prolonged standing.



The rumours also gained traction after Vice President JD Vance told USA Today he was “ready to take over” should a “terrible tragedy” occur. Vance added that while Trump was in “great health,” his experience over the past 200 days had provided valuable preparation for any such scenario.



For now, Trump’s most recent public appearances and active online presence suggest he remains engaged, despite speculation that continues to dominate online searches and discussions.