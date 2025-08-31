Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Border Pact: 10 Key Takeaways From PM Modi–Xi Jinping Meeting In China | PTI

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting in Tianjin on Sunday, August 31, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.



This was Modi’s first visit to China in seven years and his first bilateral engagement with Xi in the country since 2018.



Here are ten key takeaways from the meeting:

1. First bilateral meeting in China after 7 years: The meeting marked a significant moment in India-China ties, coming after years of strained relations following the Ladakh standoff. PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.



2. PM Modi thanks Xi for SCO invitation: In his opening remarks, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Xi for inviting him to the SCO Summit and for China’s successful chairmanship of the grouping.

3. Border management agreement reached: PM Modi confirmed that special representatives from both sides had reached an agreement on border management. He said the development had helped create “an atmosphere of peace and stability” along the frontier.



4. Disengagement led to calm along border: The Prime Minister recalled that the 2024 Kazan meeting gave “a positive direction” to bilateral ties. He said disengagement of troops from key friction points had improved conditions on the ground.



5. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumed: As part of the easing of tensions, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed, allowing Indian pilgrims to travel to Tibet once again.

6. Direct flights restarting between India and China: PM Modi confirmed that direct flight services between the two countries are being restored, signalling a step towards normalisation of people-to-people exchanges.



7. Welfare of 2.8 billion people linked to cooperation: The Prime Minister underlined that the interests of 2.8 billion people are tied to India-China cooperation. “This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity,” he said.



8. Emphasis on trust, respect: PM Modi reiterated that India is committed to taking relations forward on the basis of “mutual trust, respect and sensitivity,” suggesting a framework for future engagement.



9. SCO Summit opens in Tianjin: The bilateral talks took place ahead of the SCO leaders’ meeting on September 1. The summit has drawn more than 20 foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



10. Global backdrop of US tariffs: The meeting also came against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions. US President Donald Trump recently imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India over Russian oil purchases, while exempting China. The development has added weight to India-China engagement within the SCO framework.