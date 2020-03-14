'Happens only in India': Twitter reacts after 5 suspected coronavirus patients escape Nagpur hospital

On Friday night, five suspected coronavirus patients escaped from isolation wards of Mayo Hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra. However, after the results came out, one of the patients tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of rest are awaited.
"One of them had tested negative, reports of other 4 were awaited. We have traced them and they will be brought back to the hospital by the administration," said S Suryavanshi, Sub-Inspector, Nagpur Tehsil police station.
"The five suspects left the hospital and to inspect the matter, I visited the hospital. I learned that the suspects left the ward for snacks but didn't return," he said.
Suryavanshi added that since this was a sensitive issue, the police is coordinating with the Mayo hospital staff.
However, Twitter became furious after the news broke on Saturday morning. A Twitter user said, "Only way is to invoke Section 3 of Epidemics Act and criminalise irresponsible behaviour by #Covid19 infected and suspects. Jumping quarantine is not a dumb thing to do. It is a criminal act. You are endangering the lives of hundreds and thousands of people. No need to be nice."
Another user wrote, "The most deadly Coronavirus strain: Coronavirus merged with human stupidity."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
India has reported two deaths and 82 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus so far.
(With ANI inputs)
