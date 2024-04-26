 INDI Alliance Leaders Should Apologise After SC's Verdict On EVM: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi addressed an election rally at Forbesganj in Araria district of Bihar in support of BJP candidate from Araria Pradeep Kumar Singh and JD (U) candidate from Supaul Dileshwar Kamait

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Patna: Hours after the Supreme Court`s judgement on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the opposition INDIA bloc to apologise to the people for allegedly creating doubts in their minds about the authenticity of these machines and demanding return to the ballot paper system.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected the prayer for 100 percent verification of votes polled on electronic voting machines with slips printed by the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines or going back to the ballot system.

PM Modi's statement during an election rally at Forbesganj in Araria district

Addressing an election rally at Forbesganj in Araria district in support of BJP candidate from Araria Pradeep Kumar Singh and JD (U) candidate from Supaul Dileshwar Kamait from Supual at Forbesganj in Araria district, Modi while launching a blistering attack on Congress and its ally RJD contended, “INDI leaders have committed a sin by creating doubts among minds of people about EVMs. The Supreme Court has slapped Congress and RJD as the opposition wanted restoration of the ballot paper system for holding elections. They  cannot look up after the Supreme Court`s order. We have ‘Vjay Diwas’ for democracy. 

article-image

“Earlier during the regime of RJD-Congress in the state, there used to  be instances of booth capturing and loot of ballot papers but when an honest system of holding elections through EVMs was introduced, the opposition leaders started creating doubts," he remarked. 

PM Modi's unrelenting attack

Sharpening his attack, Modi alleged that RJD, Congress and INDI alliance leaders had no care for the democracy and constitution. “For decades, poor people were even prevented from reaching polling booths. Dreams of those intending to loot ballot boxes have been dashed."

Entire world is applauding India for its robust democracy, election process and use of technology in the election system but  people with vested interests are defaming the country`s election system, he added.

article-image

While  referring to ‘Jungle Raj’ allegedly prevailing  during the former  RJD-Congress regime, “Land was grabbed for providing jobs and if somebody has a job, his salary was also forcibly taken. Cars were grabbed and prosperous people were kidnapped during the previous RJD-Congress regime.”

