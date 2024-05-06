Assam's Joyanta Basumatary UPPL Party Records Highest Wealth Growth In Past 5 Years, Says Reports

Joyanta Basumatary | | Facebook

Mumbai: Assam’s Joyanta Basumatary United People’s Party Liberal party recorded the highest wealth growth among the phase 3 candidates with 6841% year-on-year growth. Other highest wealth accumulator MPs in the list released by Informed Voter Project include Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Informed Voter Project, a non-profit institution, analyses the candidates and political parties according to their manifestos, performance statistics, criminal record, assets and education. As a part of the initiative, independent researchers from Mumbai have been informing citizens about the candidates in the city from the last eight elections and this year, the report card for phase 3 of the elections provides the citizens with the data about the annual growth rate of the candidates’ assets.

According to their analysis of the candidates contesting from the constituencies going for polling in phase 3, Joyanta Basumatary, a candidate from National Democratic Alliance affiliated UPPL recorded the highest wealth growth in the last five years. Basumatary, who’s contesting from Assam’s Kokrajhar recorded a whopping 6841% year-on-year increase in his assets.

The second highest wealth growth was recorded by INC’s Devendra Yadav from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, who recorded a 2048% wealth growth. Ram Vitthal Satpute. BJP’s candidate from Maharashtra’s Solapur, recorded 729% growth turning out to be the third highest wealth accumulator from the 94 constituencies going for polling on May 7.

The top-10 wealth accumulators also include SP’s Akshaya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’ Firozabad with 215% increase and RJD’s Chandrahas Chaupal from Bihar’s Supaul as well as BJP’s Sanjay (Kaka) Patil from Maharashtra’s Sangli, both with 194% y-o-y increase in wealth.

“Growth Rate Analysis is based on the difference between the last filed affidavit by the candidate and the affidavit for the impending Election. Annualised year-on-year growth rate has been multiplied by 5 to estimate growth over five years,” stated the Informed Voter Project’s report.

The report also said that BJP recorded the highest wealth growth rate among incumbents with 106% increase with the average wealth of the members reported to be Rs 34.7 crore. Incumbent candidates belonging to the Janata Dal (U) recorded 52% increase with an average of Rs 7 crores. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates recorded 39% increase at Rs 7 crores, whereas the Eknath Shinde faction Shiv Sena candidates recorded 27% increase with the average wealth of Rs 9.8%.

Incumbent candidates belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party recorded the highest average wealth at Rs 90.5 crores, increased at the rate of 16%. On the other hand, INC candidates recorded 19% increase in their wealth with individual average wealth recorded at Rs 18 crores.

Among the candidates contesting in the third phase, NDA alliance recorded the biggest growth in wealth over five years with 172% wealth growth rate whereas the INDIA bloc alliance recorded 57% increase.