Assam: UPPL Leader Benjamin Basumatary's Photo Of Lying On Stacks Of ₹500 Notes Goes Viral

Amid the ongoing crackdown on members of opposition parties by central agencies, a photograph of Benjamin Basumatary, the VCDC Chairman of Vairaguri under the Bodoland Territorial Council, has caused a stir on the internet. The image shows Basumatary asleep on a bed, with a significant stack of 500-rupee notes placed on him.

The viral picture has prompted numerous inquiries, particularly regarding Basumatary’s affiliation with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which prides itself on its staunch stance against corruption.

UPPL President Pramod Boro has consistently upheld the party’s pledge to transparency and honesty. The emergence of this photograph has sparked controversy and calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Basumatary’s connection to the cash stack, raising concerns about accountability within the party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A social media user, sharing the pic of VCDC chairman, wrote, "How will we win the battle against corruption?