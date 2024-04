Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected petitions seeking absolute cross-verification of votes cast on EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails, or VVPATs. This marks a major development as the Lok Sabha elections are underway and several opposition parties had expressed doubts over the functioning of the EVMs and alleged manipulation in the machines.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta announced the verdict.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.