Horrific VIDEO: Gangster Brutally Stabbed To Death Over Inter-Gang Rivalry In Delhi's Jafrabad

Screenshot of the brutal video showing five people stabbing a man with criminal record in Delhi's Jafrabad | X

New Delhi: In a sensational murder case in Delhi's Jafrabad, a 35-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a busy road in broad daylight. The man was left bleeding on the road. Hours later, he died due to the wounds. The horrific video of the incident was caught on camera and a video of the brutal murder circulated on social media platform X.

The victim was stabbed over 50 times by five assailants who took turns to attack the victim, shows the video.

Disclaimer: The below video contains graphic and disturbing footage. Viewer's discretion advised.

The video of 35-year-old Nazeer alias Nanhe getting stabbed repeatedly surfaced on X on Monday (May 6). The gruesome murder incident took place on Sunday (May 4) in Delhi's Jafrabad.

Brutal Killing

Police said that Nazeer aka Nanhe was on his way back home on a scooter when the attackers stopped him in a lane. He was then stabbed on his neck and fell on the ground. This is when the assailants surrounded him and attacked him repeatedly. One assailant seen in the video stabs him multiple times on his body. Another one stabs the victim in the neck.

The incident took place hardly 200 meters ahead of victim Nazeer's house. He was rushed to the hospital. However, he died before he could make it to the hospital.

Nazeer Had Cases Against Him

Police said that victim Nazeer had loot and murder case against him at Jafrabad Police Station and that he was involved in several cases.

Inter-Gang Rivalry Suspected

Police said that the attackers were waiting for victim Jafar in advance and that it looks like a case of inter-gang rivalry. The police is going through the CCTV footages in the locality to determine the identity of the suspects. Further investigation in the case is underway.