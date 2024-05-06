Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fate Of 168 Candidates Including BJP, Congress To Be Sealed In EVMs On May 7

Congress Vs BJP |

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The political fate of 168 candidates, including 142 men and 26 women, will be determined through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

In these seven Lok Sabha constituencies, as per previous records, a close contest was observed between the candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). This time the trend will continue.

Both the BJP and the Congress have left no stone unturned to allure the voters, from extensive media campaigns to door to door meet every strategy was applied.

The political scenario reveals a direct confrontation between the BJP and the Congress across all seven constituencies. In all these seven seats, Sahu, tribal and SC votes will decide the fate of the contesting candidates.

Meanwhile, as per the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP clinched six out of seven seats in the state where polling is scheduled for the third phase.

The BJP emerged victorious in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, and Surguja constituencies, while the Congress secured only the Korba seat. Overall, in the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured nine out of eleven seats, with the Congress only managing to secure two.

In Raipur Lok Sabha constituency, the battle is between BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress' Vikas Upadhyay. From campaign to experience, Brijmohan political profile seems heavier than Vikash Upadhyay.

In Durg, it's between BJP's Vijay Baghel and Congress' Rajendra Sahu. Janjgir-Champa witnesses a clash between BJP's Kamlesh Jangade and Congress' Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya. Here, the role of Bahujan Samajwadi Party is crucial. In every election BSP took away a huge chunk of SC votes.

Korba sees a face-off between BJP's Saroj Pandey and Congress' Jyotsana Mahant. Here, Congress tried to show Saroj as outsider candidate. However, a close contest seems between both the candidates.

Bilaspur is witnessing a direct contest between BJP's Tokhan Sahu and Congress' Devendra Singh Yadav. Raigarh sees BJP's Radheshyam Rathia and Congress' Menka Devi Singh in the fray. Surguja witnesses a clash between BJP's Chintamani Maharaj and Congress' Shashi Singh.

A total of 168 candidates are competing across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in this phase, comprising 142 men and 26 women. Surguja has 10 candidates, including seven men and three women. Raigarh has 13 candidates, with 11 men and two women. Janjgir-Champa has 18 candidates, including 12 men and six women. Korba has 27 candidates, comprising 21 men and six women. Bilaspur has 37 candidates, with 36 men and one woman. Durg has 25 candidates, including 22 men and three women. Raipur has 38 candidates, with 33 men and five women vying for victory.

BJP and Congress candidates on Lok Sabha seats

Brijmohan Agrawal Vs Vikash Upadhyay ------- Raipur

Vijay Baghel Vs Rajendra Sahu------- Durg

Tokhan Sahu Vs Devendra Singh Yadav ------- Bilaspur

Saroj Pandey Vs Jyotshna Mahant ------------- Korba

Chintamani Maharaj Vs Shashi Singh ----------- Sarguja

Kamlesh Jangde Vs Dr Shiv Kumar Dahariya --------- Janjgir-Champa

Radheshyam Rathia Vs Menka Devi Singh--------- Raigarh