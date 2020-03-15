Amid coronavirus outbreak, Cristiano Ronaldo's Pestana CR7 hotels to become hospitals providing free service for all

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved to us his heroics when the Portuguese International footballer decided to convert Pestana CR7 Hotels to hospitals which will provide free treatment to coronavirus patients.

According to a few Spanish and Italian news portals, the hospital facilities are underway and will get functional in a week. The 34-year-old will also be paying for the supplies, workers and doctors who are needed to treat the patients.

Earlier, the Juventus star haid said that protecting human life must come above any other interests. He expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to follow the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world," Ronaldo posted the message on his Twitter.