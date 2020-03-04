Cristiano Ronaldo's mother 'stable and recovering' after suffering stroke

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform his fans that his mother was 'stable and recovering' after she suffered stroke.

"Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time," the football great tweeted.

According to a Sky Sports report, Ronaldo flew to his hometown of Funchal to see his mother - Delores Aveiro - after she was taken to the Dr. Ne'lio Mendonca hospital in the Portuguese island of Madeira.

Due to his, he may be in doubt for Wednesday's Copa Italia semifinal return leg against AC Milan, which will be played at the Allianz stadium.