 Who is Brooks Nader? Details About SwimSuit Model Dating US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz
Who is Brooks Nader? Details About SwimSuit Model Dating US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz

Nader’s younger sister, Grace Ann confirmed the news about the romance while attending the Raising Cane’s NYFW Show. In an interview with E, Grace Ann said, “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Image: BrooksNader/CarlosAlcaraz/Instagram

Who is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Nader was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is the eldest of four daughters in a close-knit family. The diva rose to fame as the winner of the prestigious Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2019. In 2023, Brooks earned her spot as a cover girl alongside big names like Kim Petras and Megan Fox, strengthening her place as one of the most recognisable swimsuit models of her generation.

Apart from modelling, Brooks has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her jewellery line with Electric Picks. She had also ventured into entrepreneurship and began a home décor brand, Home by BN. Brooks had even competed in Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, where she partnered with Gleb Savchenko and finished in ninth place in 2024. She was recently seen in Love Thy Nader with her three younger sisters.

Was Alcaraz previously involved in any relationship?

In the past, Alcaraz did not come out in public about his romantic interests. Though he has been linked to the UK's Emma Raducanu after they partnered up for doubles, the Spaniard in the past stated that he was single.

Back in July last year, he had said, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.”

