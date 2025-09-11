 Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCharlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist

Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist

Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. Kirk, who was the CEO of Turning Point had close ties with Donald Trump and his family.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. expressed his shock and grief over the murder of activist Charlie Kirk. Porter Jr expressed his sympathies to Kirk's family, stressing that no one should be killed for voicing their beliefs. Reacting to Charlie Kirk’s death, Michael Porter Jr. posted two stories on Instagram.

Commenting on Kirk’s death, Michael posted the first story, writing, “I just seen the Charlie Kirk video…No way, bro!!” The player posted the story right after the video of shooting incident went viral.

Just a couple of hours later, Michael posted another story. In this story, the player expressed his condolences for the sudden demise of the political activist. Michael wrote, “RIP to Charlie SMH…I never watched his stuff but nobody deserves to die like that. Man had a wife and kids…He was killed for sharing his opinions and giving an opportunity to share theirs as well. This is sad man…Praying for the family!”

How did Charlie Kirk die?

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Shocker: Class 10 Girl Stripped & Sexually Assaulted By PG Owner In Bengaluru
Karnataka Shocker: Class 10 Girl Stripped & Sexually Assaulted By PG Owner In Bengaluru
Sensex, Nifty Rise Buoyed By India-US Bilateral Trade Discussion Progress, TCS & SBI Lead The Rally
Sensex, Nifty Rise Buoyed By India-US Bilateral Trade Discussion Progress, TCS & SBI Lead The Rally
NASA Uncovers Potential Evidence of Ancient Life On Mars
NASA Uncovers Potential Evidence of Ancient Life On Mars
Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist
Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist

Activist Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. Kirk who was the CEO of Turning Point had close ties with Donald Trump and his family.

US president Donald Trump while addresing Charlie Kirk's death said, He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom, and there's never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven," the US President said.

He added,"Charlie Kirk traveled the nation joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good faith debate. His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country, and to spread the simple words of common sense. On campuses nationwide, he championed his ideas with courage, logic, humor, and grace,".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist

Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist

Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help...

Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria & Nupur Sheoran Assure India Of Two Medals;...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria & Nupur Sheoran Assure India Of Two Medals;...

'May Not Play Next Game Now': Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Hilarious Dig At Kuldeep Yadav After...

'May Not Play Next Game Now': Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Hilarious Dig At Kuldeep Yadav After...

'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia...

'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia...