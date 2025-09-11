 Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Kumar Kartikeya Bowls Dream Delivery To Dismiss South Zone Captain Mohd Azharuddeen; Video
Kartikeya pitched the ball onto middle and leg, which turned sharply and hit the top of the off stump completely.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The final of the Duleep Trophy 2025 is currently underway between Central Zone and South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. Central Zone skipper Rajat Patidar decided to field first after winning the toss. The decision seemed to have dividends as the South Zone has already lost half the side. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya broke the backbone of the South batting lineup with a 3-wicket haul.

One of the wickets was of Mohd Azharuddeen. It took a peach of a delivery to dismiss the South Zone Captain. Kartikeya pitched the ball onto middle and leg, which turned sharply and hit the top of the off stump completely.

Besides Azharuddeen, Kartikeya also got tyhe wicket of opener Mohit Kale and Smaran Ravichandran. Left arm spinner Sransh Jain was once again amaong the wickets. Jain picked up wickets of Ricky Bhui and Andre Siddarth to pile more presure on South Zone who at the time of writing were 97/6.

Duleep Trophy final loses shine

AI In Healthcare: Can ChatGPT Replace Human Nutritionists?
AI In Healthcare: Can ChatGPT Replace Human Nutritionists?
30 Nepalese Prisoners Apprehended In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal As Border Security Tightens
30 Nepalese Prisoners Apprehended In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal As Border Security Tightens
Kolkata Police Rescue Nine Minor Girls, Arrest Six People In Major Anti-Human Trafficking Raid
Kolkata Police Rescue Nine Minor Girls, Arrest Six People In Major Anti-Human Trafficking Raid

With big names either playing the Asia Cup or getting ready for India A's red-ball series against Australia A, the Duleep Trophy 2025-26 final between South Zone and Central Zone brought in reinforcements for the final.

South Zone, under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddeen, displayed grit and composure in their semifinal against North Zone, securing a spot in the final thanks to a commanding first-innings lead of 175 runs. Although the match ended in a draw, the advantage on first innings proved decisive.

In the other semifinal, Central Zone prevailed over West Zone in similar fashion, progressing to the final with a first-innings lead of 162 runs.

