 Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help Them Rebuild Their Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHeart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help Them Rebuild Their Lives

Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help Them Rebuild Their Lives

Hardik was introduced to the family by an NGO, Initiators of Change. He will use the cash prize to reconstruct their house, which was destroyed in the floods, and buy them furniture, fans, and even a television.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Image: SAI Media/X

The vice-captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Hardik Singh, adopted a family from Punjab's Ramdas village, which was affected by the floods. Hardik decided to use all his match fees and prize money from the tournament, running into lakhs, to help flood victims rebuild their lives. Hardik will help Gurshan Singh, his mother, and their two children reconstruct their house, which was destroyed in the floods, and buy them furniture, fans, and even a television.

Usually, India’s hockey players do not receive match fees while playing for the country. However, Hockey India in 2022 had announced a bonus of Rs 50,000 for each player every time they won a match.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Hardik said that he was introduced to the family by an NGO, Initiators of Change. He said, “Through them, I met this family who had nothing left. For the last 10 days, they’ve been sleeping in a tent 60m away from their home. Someone gives them food one day, and a few others help them with other basic amenities. They don’t have any source of income or any other resources to rebuild their lives. I couldn’t imagine what they were going through,”

India win Hockey Asia Cup

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds For Next Few Days
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds For Next Few Days
AI Likely To Add $15.7 Trillion To Global GDP By 2030: Report
AI Likely To Add $15.7 Trillion To Global GDP By 2030: Report
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: 73 Valid Nominations Filed For 4 Key Posts; Final List To Be Notified Today
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: 73 Valid Nominations Filed For 4 Key Posts; Final List To Be Notified Today
AI, Technology & Innovation To Drive India's Growth Story: Piyush Goyal
AI, Technology & Innovation To Drive India's Growth Story: Piyush Goyal

India capped off a stellar campaign at the Hero Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, by lifting the prestigious title for a fourth time after a commanding 4-1 victory over Korea in the final on Sunday, September 7. The triumph also saw them secure their qualification for the Hockey World Cup next year.

Sukhjeet Singh set the tone with a stunning goal in just the first minute of play. Dilpreet Singh emerged as the star of the final, scoring twice, once in the 28th minute and again in the 45th, to put India firmly in control of the match. His clinical finishing and sharp movement around the goal were too much for the Korean defense to handle.

India’s fourth goal came in the 50th minute through Amit Rohidas, who capitalised on a penalty corner to drive the final nail in Korea’s hopes of a comeback.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help...

Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria & Nupur Sheoran Assure India Of Two Medals;...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria & Nupur Sheoran Assure India Of Two Medals;...

'May Not Play Next Game Now': Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Hilarious Dig At Kuldeep Yadav After...

'May Not Play Next Game Now': Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Hilarious Dig At Kuldeep Yadav After...

'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia...

'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia...

Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Explosive Post Sparks Fresh Controversy Online

Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Explosive Post Sparks Fresh Controversy Online