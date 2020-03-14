'Gaumutra par charcha!': Twitter horrified by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's unique 'tea party'

What is the preferred beverage at a Gaumutra Party?

Netizens were rather horrified on Saturday after videos of an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha event showed those present partaking of an unidentified, but seemingly suspicious, liquid.

To give a bit of context, the event had been organised in a bid to "neutralise the effect of coronavirus" and was to be akin to a "tea party".

Posters for the event suggested that it was being organised by Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, the president of the organisation.