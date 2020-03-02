'Cow dung, cow urine purifies an area': Assam BJP MP's grand plan to battle coronavirus

As the world fumbles for a cure to the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the world, a BJP legislator in Assam on Monday left the state assembly astounded by saying that the remedy may be 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'gobar' (cow dung).

Suman Haripriya claimed that cow urine and cow dung are helpful in curing deadly diseases like cancer.

"We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with 'gaumutra' and 'gobar' to cure coronavirus (disease)," she said during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during Special Mention on the first day of the budget session of the assembly.