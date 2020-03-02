Latest news on coronavirus in India: Two new cases reported in country, travel restrictions likely to be extended

But in such a time, it is perhaps best that each individual does their bit to avoid contacting or spreading the virus. To this end, the government has created a coronavirus helpline as well as putting out guidelines for people to follow.

Here's all you need to know:

Helplines:

There is both a helpline number as well as an email address.

The helpline number is +91-11-23978046.

The helpline email ID for coronavirus is ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com.

Travel Advisory:

Indian citizens have been advised against travelling to China, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy. Keep in mind that existing visas that allow foreign nationals to travel from China to India are no longer valid in light of the coronavirus outbreak.