Latest news on coronavirus in India: Two new cases reported in country, travel restrictions likely to be extended

On Monday India registered two new cases of COVID-19, in Delhi and Telangana.
The infected person in Delhi had a travel history from Italy, while the other individual had had a travel history from Dubai. Both patients were stable and were being closely monitored, the Ministry of Health said.
Ramesh Reddy, the Director of Medical Education, Telangana said that the patient was "undergoing treatment in an isolation ward at a hospital in Hyderabad". Following the news, Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender called an emergency meeting with health officials at the Directorate of Public Health in Hyderabad.
After the news, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, said that Indians were advised to avoid "non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy". Reminding that existing visas for China and Iran had been suspended, the Minister added that contingent on the global situation "travel restrictions could be further extended".
"We are already prepared in advance and are closely monitoring other countries. We are also discussing if we have to revise any of our decisions, amplify it or focus in any particular direction," he added.
The Union Minister also said that 5, 57,431 passengers have so far been screened at airports, while 12,431 had been screened at seaports. He also said that screening was at present being conducted at 21 airports and at 12 major and 65 minor ports.
But in such a time, it is perhaps best that each individual does their bit to avoid contacting or spreading the virus. To this end, the government has created a coronavirus helpline as well as putting out guidelines for people to follow.
Here's all you need to know:
Helplines:
There is both a helpline number as well as an email address.
The helpline number is +91-11-23978046.
The helpline email ID for coronavirus is ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com.
Travel Advisory:
Indian citizens have been advised against travelling to China, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy. Keep in mind that existing visas that allow foreign nationals to travel from China to India are no longer valid in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a Travel Advisory released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, those travelling to China will be placed in quarantine upon their return. Similarly, people coming from Korea, Iran or Italy, as well as those who have a history of travel to these countries can be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in India.
Do's and Don't:
Many bodies including the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health have put forth practices that can help protect you from coronavirus.
This includes:
1. Observing good personal hygiene and frequently washing your hands with soap.
2. Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wear a mask if you have such symptoms.
3. Avoid close contact with people who show symptoms such as coughing, runny nose and the like.
4. Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats. You should also avoid farms and places where animals are slaughtered.
5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and/or mouth with your hands. Since hands touch many surfaces, they can easily be contaminated. Touching your face can give the virus an easy entry into your body.
6. If you have the relevant symptoms -- fever, cough and difficulty breathing -- seek medical help immediately.
