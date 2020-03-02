'Delhi violence was a genocide, police just watched': Mamata hits out at BJP, Congress and Left

Kolkata saw protests by Left and students during Shah’s visit on Sunday. BJP supporters, on the other hand, took out a rally in support of CAA. They were seen shouting slogans like ‘Desh ke gaddaro ko goli maaro.' Three people accused of chanting these slogans were arrested by the Kolkata Police, based on a complaint filed on Sunday night. “We identified people who chanted these slogans saying goli maaro. The language they used is illegal and they have been arrested. Legal action will be taken against them.” Added Mamata.

The TMC supremo also chose to lash out at Shah for his “Aar Noy Onnai (No more injustice)” initiative where he asked people to give a missed call on 9727294294 to support CAA. Shah also assured people in the rally that CAA will give refugees a chance to get citizenship and that Mamata was taking away that right. “Everyone is a citizen. You are taking away their citizenship by creating this act. People have died in the name of citizenship. More than 300 people have died with Assam, UP and Delhi put together,” said Mamata while refuting the claim.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also hit out at the Congress saying the party has an understanding with the BJP and questioned why the Left Front is not holding CAA protest rallies in Delhi and only chose to protest in Kolkata.

Mamata announced CAA protests by the TMC at the block level on the 11th of March called ‘Chi Chi BJP’. The TMC supremo said she will continue her fight till the time BJP is not oust from the county.