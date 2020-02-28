'Didn't discuss CAA, NRC, NPR': Mamata after meeting Amit Shah at Eastern Zonal Council

All eyes were on the Eastern Zonal Council(EZC) meeting in Bhubaneshwar on Friday where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting which was chaired by Shah was also attended by Chief Ministers of Orissa, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh to discuss issues on development of the Eastern zone.

“We raised only issues which were relevant. We did not raise issues on Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), National Register of Citizenship(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR). The meeting was not for that,” said Mamata Banerjee who emphasized that she spoke about West Bengal and the funds that the State was being deprived of like devolution.

However Mamata did speak out on the riots in North-East Delhi which broke out after the anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protests spiralled out of control, killing 42 people so far and injuring over 200. “I am saddened by the situation in Delhi. It is necessary to bring back peace. It is important to help the victims’ families, also families of the Police constable and the IB officer. If anything happens, it affects the nation. Hence there should be peace in the country,” added Mamata.