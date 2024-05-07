Gujarat BJP Leaders Mobilize Social Media Appeal as Voter Turnout Lags In Navsari Lok Sabha Seat

CR Paatil |

Navsari: As the clock ticked past noon, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, vying for re-election on the Navsari Lok Sabha seat, resorted to social media platforms to galvanize voter participation, citing a disconcerting voter turnout of merely 38% by 1 pm. Employing a multifaceted approach, messages flooded Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, urging citizens to exercise their democratic right and flock to the polling booths, especially as turnout remained alarmingly low in many areas.

The social media blitz targeted voters of all demographics, with appeals extended to families and friends to make their presence felt in the ongoing festival of democracy. Special emphasis was placed on encouraging women, including mothers and sisters, to actively engage in the electoral process, underscoring the importance of their participation in shaping the nation's future.

CR Paatil's electoral track record

CR Paatil's electoral track record resonates as a testament to his popularity and mandate. In 2014, he clinched victory with a staggering margin of 558,116 votes, ranking third nationwide. Paatil surpassed his own record in 2019, securing a triumph by an even larger margin of 689,668 votes, marking the second-highest victory margin ever recorded. Challenging Paatil's stronghold, the Congress has fielded Naishadh Desai from Navsari, aiming to sway voters with alternative visions and promises.

Navsari constituency boasts a population of 171,109, with a literacy rate surpassing the national average at 88%. Despite this, voter turnout struggles to gain momentum, exacerbated by confusion stemming from BJP's Mukesh Dalal being declared the uncontested winner on the Surat Lok Sabha seat. This declaration left voters in the four assembly constituencies of Surat - Choryasi, Majura, Limbayat, and Udhana - grappling with uncertainty over their electoral obligations.

Efforts from the Election Commission and political parties failed to evoke a robust response in these constituencies, with polling booths witnessing lukewarm participation till noon. The tepid turnout highlighted the need for concerted efforts to mobilize voters and reinvigorate civic engagement, ensuring that every voice is heard and every ballot counts in the democratic process.