Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Surti Voters Upset For Not Exercising Their Democratic Right To Vote

Surat: Tuesday marked a historic electoral chapter in Surat as the Lok Sabha seat remained uncontested due to the cancellation of the Congress nomination form, leaving half of the city without scheduled elections. Amidst this unprecedented circumstance, attention pivoted to the Navsari and Bardoli seats, where elections are set to take place alongside five assembly constituencies: Majura, Choryasi, Limbayat, Udhana, and Kamrej.

Senior political leaders cast votes

Notable figures like state president C.R. Patil and state home minister Harsh Sanghvi cast their votes for the Navsari seat from Surat, while suspended Congress member Nilesh Kumbhani participated in the electoral process for Bardoli. For the first time in Surat's history, voters found themselves confined to their homes, unable to partake in the ritual of flaunting their inked fingers on social media platforms. This departure from tradition left many disheartened, as the city missed out on the collective euphoria typically associated with exercising democratic rights.

‘We could only watch others across Gujarat celebrate the festival of democracy with fervor” said Amish Patel, a bank employee. “We are very upset that our right to vote has been snatched away by the political parties” However, amidst the prevailing circumstances, the spirit of democracy persisted. Approximately ten BJP leaders, including Surat MP Mukesh Dalal, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, and State Forest and Environment Minister Mukesh Patel, were unable to cast their votes. Despite this setback, they expressed pride and optimism, recognizing the symbolic significance of Surat as the birthplace of the BJP's electoral success.

Gujarat political dynamics

Arvind Rana, MLA, lamented the cancellation of the Congress candidate's form, expressing disappointment at being unable to vote for the first time. Reflecting on past struggles during Congress rule, Rana underscored the significance of democratic participation. Standing Committee Chairman Rajan Patel echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that the cancellation of the Congress candidate's form precluded the possibility of voting. Patel asserted confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, envisioning a decisive victory had the opposition's candidacy remained intact.

Minister Mukesh Patel encapsulated the prevailing sentiment, asserting that the fulfillment of sending the BJP's 'lotus' symbol from Surat outweighed the deprivation of voting rights. Patel's statement exemplifies the prevailing sense of triumph amidst electoral constraints, highlighting the enduring spirit of political engagement in Surat.