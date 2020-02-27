'He came, he spoke, he left...my motherland kept burning': Mamata Banerjee writes on Delhi violence and Trump's visit

Two days after US President Donald Trump left the country after his visit and meeting with Prime Minister Narenda Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s official Facebook page now bears a post on the same, adding a mention of the ongoing violence in Delhi.

The post written in both Bengali and English reads, “He came, he spoke and he left. My Motherland kept on burning. Disturbed, worried, troubled. The heart kept crying. Death toll kept mounting.”

The words ‘My Motherland has been put in bold letters.