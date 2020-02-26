After Kejriwal, Mamata strikes cautious note on Delhi violence

Even as US President Donald Trump is visiting India, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) violence in North-East Delhi has killed around 13 people, raising concerns on the situation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been vocal about the CAA, National Register of Citizenship(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR) chose to speak out on the ongoing violence saying she is extremely disturbed by the situation.

“We are deeply disturbed and concerned about the ongoing situation. I don’t know what is going on and where we are. Of course we the people of India want peace. We appeal to them to maintain peace,” said Mamata while leaving for Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.

She will meet Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. Mamata will also attend the Eastern Zonal Council(EZC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 28, which is focussed on improving, cooperation and coordination among states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

“Everyone should maintain peace. We are a peaceful and secular nation,” added the Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo who on many occasions has lashed out at the BJP-led Centre’s decision to implement CAA, NRC and NPR.Both Mamata and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have spoken up for the anti-CAA protestors while also being careful not to take sides with any community. Mamata, who has been accused of being soft on the minority community to consolidate her votes, is exercising caution while speaking on the sensitive issue.

Her comments also come at a time when she will meet Amit Shah this week and is likely to bring up the issue on ongoing violence.