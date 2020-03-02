Coronavirus update: Global death toll crosses 3,000; two new cases reported from India

The coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 victims worldwide, with several thousand others affected. The overall number of infections in China alone stood at 80,026 on Monday morning.

On Monday, two new cases were reported from India. According to an ANI report, one case was reported from Delhi, while another was from Telangana.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, both patients were stable and were being closely monitored.

Reportedly the victim in Delhi had had a travel history from Italy while the other individual had travelled to Dubai.