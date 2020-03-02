Coronavirus update: Global death toll crosses 3,000; two new cases reported from India

The coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 victims worldwide, with several thousand others affected. The overall number of infections in China alone stood at 80,026 on Monday morning.
On Monday, two new cases were reported from India. According to an ANI report, one case was reported from Delhi, while another was from Telangana.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, both patients were stable and were being closely monitored.
Reportedly the victim in Delhi had had a travel history from Italy while the other individual had travelled to Dubai.
The World Health Organisation adds that Hong Kong SAR has so far reported 98 cases including 2 deaths, while Macao SAR has reported 10 cases. Taiwan has reported 40 cases including 1 death.
According to a South China Morning Post report that quoted the National Health Commission, the death toll rose by 42 on Sunday, with 202 new infections. This however is the lowest number of daily new cases recorded since January 22.
Outside of China, the greatest number of affected individuals are in South Korea (4,212 cases and 22 deaths). With infection cases rapidly rising, over 70 countries have imposed entry restrictions and stricter quarantine procedures for those coming from the nation. According to reports, South Korea has even launched 'drive-thru' testing facilities for its residents.
Another country with a high number of affected individuals is Italy which has so far recorded 1,694 cases and 34 deaths.
Iran, which has recorded the highest number of deaths outside of China recently made headlines after the country's deputy health minister was spotted coughing and wiping sweat from his brow at a press briefing on the coronavirus threat. Soon after, he tested positive for the virus. More recently, Iran's Vice President for Women's Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar also tested positive for the virus.
In Japan, there have been 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with 12 deaths.
France has recorded 130 cases, while Singapore recorded 106 and the United States saw 80 cases.
The virus has now spread to nearly 70 countries around the globe. In India three people from Kerala who had earlier tested positive for the virus have since been treated and cured.
On Monday, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported, one each from New Delhi and Telangana.
According to the World Health Organisation, common symptoms of the COVID-19 include fever, dry cough, and a shortness of breath.
"Most patients (80%) experienced mild illness. Approximately 14% experienced severe disease & 5% were critically ill," a tweet by the organisation added.
