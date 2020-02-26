'If this was a movie...': Iran Minister who showed coronavirus symptoms during press briefing tests positive the next day

In a video Harirchi can be seen announcing the same.

"I've had a fever since Monday. The first test I took late last night came back positive and I have been in isolation since then. Just now they told me the final test was also positive," he said.

Harirchi said he was receiving treatment and that he was waiting for his fever to drop.

"I want to assure you that with the help of the Ministry of Help, and the support from you, the government and the pillars of the system, we will successfully fight this virus in the coming weeks."