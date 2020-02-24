Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan closes border with Iran, not to allow anyone to cross without strict screening

Islamabad: In view of deaths caused by novel coronavirus in Iran, Pakistan has temporarily closed its border with the neighbouring country and decided not to allow anyone to cross into Pakistan without strict screening at the entry points in Balochistan province.

"We have closed all the five entry points - Taftan, Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur and Washuk - at the border with Iran on Sunday," Dawn news quoted provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langove as saying, adding that the step had been taken as a precautionary measure.

However, the Iranian government has said that it had not put any restriction on travel from Pakistan and its border was open.