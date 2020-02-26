Coronavirus outbreak: Deadly virus is now sweeping across Europe, Italy showing no signs of receding

ROME: The deadly coronavirus is now sweeping across Europe with the outbreak in Italy showing no signs of receding; rather, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain on Tuesday recorded their first cases of the killer infection that has spread to 40 countries or territories.
All of the new European cases – two in Austria, one in Croatia, one in Switzerland, one in Barcelona and two in Tenerife – had travelled to northern Italy, which has been ravaged by the never-before-seen virus.
Italy has seen a dramatic surge in cases since Friday, with the number of infections soaring from just six to 322.
Ten people have died there. Italy's spike in cases comes after thousands of British families returned from half-term breaks and school skiing trips, reports Daily Mail.
Health experts in Italy said they are desperately trying to trace 'patient zero' – the unknown carrier at the centre of the spike of cases.
