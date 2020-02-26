Coronavirus outbreak: Deadly virus is now sweeping across Europe, Italy showing no signs of receding

ROME: The deadly coronavirus is now sweeping across Europe with the outbreak in Italy showing no signs of receding; rather, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain on Tuesday recorded their first cases of the killer infection that has spread to 40 countries or territories.

All of the new European cases – two in Austria, one in Croatia, one in Switzerland, one in Barcelona and two in Tenerife – had travelled to northern Italy, which has been ravaged by the never-before-seen virus.

Italy has seen a dramatic surge in cases since Friday, with the number of infections soaring from just six to 322.