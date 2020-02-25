Japanese football takes a hit due to coronavirus threat

Tokyo: Japan's professional football league matches at all levels have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the J-League announced here on Tuesday.
The J-League said in a statement on its website that all matches "scheduled in between February 28 and March 15" will be put off after a decision taken at the board of directors' meeting held on Tuesday.
It said that the decision was made "considering the statement made by the experts on a government panel that the upcoming one to two weeks are critical to prevent clusters of the new coronavirus cases from spreading further."
"J-League will take every effort to take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to prepare to resume the matches. Substitutional dates and handling of tickets will be announced once decided," the statement said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)