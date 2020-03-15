Thanks to coronavirus? ISIS issues flight advisory to jihadists, tells them to avoid sneezing in public too

ISIS also asked its jihadists to have faith in God and that the coronavirus is also happening for a reason and the virus will only strike those who is chosen by the God. The terrorist organization also instructed its people to cover mouths and water vessels at all times as a preventive. The Islamic State is a terrorist militant group which follows a fundamentalist, Salafi jihadist doctrine of Sunni Islam.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that the coronavirus outbreak could be characterised as pandemic. The number of infection cases globally stood at 1,33,970, with more than 5,000 deaths across 120 countries and territories.

As of Sunday, the overall number of coronavirus cases in China increased to 80,844. Another 10 people died, all in Wuhan, bringing the national toll from the disease in mainland China to 3,199. Globally there were 152,901 cases and 5,801 deaths. These figures also include China.

(Inputs from Agencies)