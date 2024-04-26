Avani Dias Visa Row: Controversy Surrounding Australian Journalist Explained

Australian journalist Avani Dias claims she is prohibited from covering Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Avani Dias, South Asia bureau chief for ABC News, found herself in a visa dispute with the Indian government earlier this year. The controversy revolves around the basis of her departure, which she claims to have been compelled to leave from India in April.

The Controversy

Dias claims she was forced to leave abruptly and was denied a visa extension to cover the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. She alleged her coverage on the 2023 killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada was the reason she was denied extension on her visa. The coverage was posted on ABC News' YouTube channel about Nijjar's killing, which led to a diplomatic fallout between Canada and India after Ottawa accused New Delhi of being involved in his murder. YouTube has blocked the video in India, along with other related videos on the YouTube channel.

She said on April 23 that she had received a phone call allegedly from an official at the Ministry of External Affairs, who said her most recent Foreign Correspondent episode "crossed a line."

She claims this has resulted in her election mandate being blocked and her visa renewal being denied. Intervention from the Australian government reportedly secured a last-minute, two-month extension before her departure.

Indian Government Responded

The Indian government refutes Dias's claims. They assert her departure was not due to visa issues but personal reasons. Additionally, they accuse Dias of violating visa regulations while working in India. The specifics of these violations have not been made public.

The US Government's Statement

Replying to a Pakistani reporter on allegations imposed by Australian journalist Avani Dias of denial of visa renewal, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday, "The Government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That's not something I'm going to opine on from here."

"Broadly, we have been clear with countries around the world about the integral role that a free press plays in the fabric of democracy. That's why we come up here and take questions regularly. But I will let the officials in India speak," he said.

#WATCH | Responding to a question by a Pakistani reporter on allegations of denial of Visa renewal to Australian journalist, Avani Dias, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US Department of State, Vedant Patel says, "The Government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That's not… pic.twitter.com/5FIfM0Jvzd — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

The US weighed in on the issue, acknowledging India's right to control who enters the country. However, they did raise concerns about Dias's claims not being accurately reflected in the Indian government's statements.

As the circumstances advanced, Dias was accused of having violated her visa regulations while undertaking her professional pursuits.

In the meantime, Dias has been assured that her visa, on her request, would be extended to cover the Indian general elections in 2024.