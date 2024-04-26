 'Iconic Jodi!' Netizens Can't Stop Reacting As PM Modi Thanks Italian PM Meloni For G7 Summit Invitation
PM Modi recently shared a post on X informing about the conversation he had with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and thanked for the invitation to the G7 summit taking place in June this year.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Netizens have once expressed their excitement through memes about a recent post shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X (previously Twitter) about his recent conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He thanking her for the invitation sent by her for the G7 Summit taking place in June and extended greetings as Italy celebrated its 79th Liberation Day on April 26.

"Spoke with PM @GiorgiaMeloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership."

Netizens are retweeting and reacting to the post by PM Modi on the social media platform, as they are looking forward to see Modi and Meloni together at the upcoming G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in June 2024 in Puglia, Italy.

Some Of The Tweets That Grabbed Attention

PM Modi and PM Meloni have been seen to have shared good friendship since their appearance at the COP28 climate action summit in Dubai. Italian PM Meloni shared on her Instagram and X profiles the caption "Good friends at COP28," with the hashtag '#Melodi'. Within a short period, #Melodi has found its own fan base across all social media platforms.





