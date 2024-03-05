Giorgia Meloni (Modi Ka Parivar): Did Italy PM Add Modi's Name To Her Twitter Profile? Netizens Share Viral Screenshot With 'Melodi' Vibes

Did Italy PM Giorgia Meloni recently change her Twitter username (now X) with a reference to the Indian PM and her friend Narendra Modi? Before we reveal whether it is actually true or not, let us tell you that a screenshot of Meloni's X profile showing her having added "Modi Ka Parivar" on it is doing the rounds of social media, especially on WhatsApp and meme pages.

The viral image that has caught the attention of people, reads, "Giorgia Meloni (Modi Ka Parivar)" and follows with other information such as her X bio, following and follower count, and more. The screenshot even captures the verified sign trying to establish the case of her updating the username to be a bit true, however, the entire image stands fake.

It's fake! No, Meloni didn't change her username to Modi...

Yes, you read that right. While the image might have given you 'Melodi' vibes, it is fake. Giorgia Meloni didn't rename her profile and the buzz claiming so is a mere spread of misinformation.

The edited image holds a close resemblance to the original profile of the leader, making people prey to believing the untrue content. The image keeps her bio (in Italian) untouched alongside not fudging any other details there. The number of accounts she's following and her 2.2 million followers stay intact and undisturbed. The only manipulation that the image noticeably carries associates itself with the adorable bond the two PMs share and terming her a part of Modi's family (Parivar).

Modi Ka Parivar campaign

To the unversed, "Modi Ka Parivar," the words said to be added to the Italian PM's X profile came in the wake of the campaign by the same name launched recently by the BJP to counter RJD chief Lalu Prasad's defending remarks about dynasty politics and the allegation that Modi had no family.

Similar incident surfaced during Lakshadweep-Maldives row

Now, this isn't the first time Meloni became the subject of an image with incorrect claims. Earlier this year, amidst the Lakshadweep-Maldives row, there were some images claiming her visit to the Indian islands, which also were edited. Fake tweets also rolled up then suggesting she cancelled her trip to Maldives and visited Lakshadweep. In this case, the images were true and old, but falsely attributed for Lakshadweep.

In general, people enjoy seeing Meloni and Modi together as they believe they share a lovely chemistry and bonding. This has led to the hashtag 'Meloni' which clubs both prime minister's surnames.