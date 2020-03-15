So it was Pinhead from Hellraiser all along: Twitter in splits after Egyptian news anchor 'interviews coronavirus'

Well, this television show hosted by Jaber Al-Qarmouti is worth watching as, funnily enough, the Egyptian host interviewed a human version of coronavirus.

The segment shows the green-alien-looking humanoid virus trying to frighten its viewers but fails at it miserably. While the interview is hard to decipher due to a language barrier, it is evident that the humanoid virus tries to depict how the spread of the virus is one of the worst nightmares in recent times.

The interview took place on March 9 and went viral a couple days later.

Watch: