So it was Pinhead from Hellraiser all along: Twitter in splits after Egyptian news anchor 'interviews coronavirus'

Well, this television show hosted by Jaber Al-Qarmouti is worth watching as, funnily enough, the Egyptian host interviewed a human version of coronavirus.
The segment shows the green-alien-looking humanoid virus trying to frighten its viewers but fails at it miserably. While the interview is hard to decipher due to a language barrier, it is evident that the humanoid virus tries to depict how the spread of the virus is one of the worst nightmares in recent times.
The interview took place on March 9 and went viral a couple days later.
Watch:
Well, the host of the show creatively used Pinhead, a fictional character of the movie Hellraiser, a 1987 British supernatural horror film directed by Clive Barker. This movie was based on Barkers novella The Hellbound Heart.
The hillarious video had Twitterati in splits. Here's how they reacted;
So far,156,396 people have been infected globally with China being the most affected as it reports 80,995 till now followed by Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany and France. 12,729 Iran. Nearly 6,000 people have succumbed to the virus as China reports the most number of deaths.
In India, two people succumbed to the virus and the country reported 93 cases so far.
India, like other countries, has put travel restrictions in place in order to contain the spread of the virus. Schools, colleges, offices, shopping malls, gym, swimming pools and any other places where a large group people gather have been asked to remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure.
