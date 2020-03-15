Fear is the mind killer: Is Elon Musk's tweet a message for those taking precautions against coronavirus?

A day after getting trolled on Twitter for saying that his employees are more likely to die in a car crash than from coronavirus, billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday morning took to Twitter with this cryptic tweet: Fear is the mind-killer.”
Musk has not been a fan of the way the world is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak that the World Health Organization has termed a ‘pandemic’. According to a BuzzFeed News report, Musk does not consider that the novel coronavirus even ranks within the top 100 health ricks that the US is facing.
Musk on March 7 had even tweeted that the coronavirus panic was ‘dumb’.
So far, 2951 cases and 57 deaths have been confirmed in the United States.
And while this number is significant, the coronavirus has a low mortality rate. According to a WHO report, the crude mortality ratio, that is, the number of reported deaths divided by the reported cases, is between 3-4%. The infection mortality rate, the organisation opines, will be lower.
However, to add to this, Musk believes that the fatality rate is "greatly overstated".
"Because there are so few test kits, those who die with respiratory symptoms are tested for C19, but those with minor symptoms are usually not. Prevalence of coronaviruses & other colds in general population is very high," he had earlier said.
