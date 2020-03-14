'If you're driving a Tesla...': Twitter mocks Elon Musk for telling employees that a crash is more likely to kill than coronavirus

What is more likely to kill you -- the novel coronavirus or a car crash? While this is a question that many people have not yet pondered, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has an answer.

The business leader who had recently taken to Twitter to rather eloquently call the coronavirus "dumb" told SpaceX employees by means of a memo on Friday that they were far less likely to die from COVID-19 than car crashes.

In fact, according to a BuzzFeed News report, Musk does not consider that the novel coronavirus even ranks within the top 100 health ricks that the US is facing.