Donald Trump says he will most likely be tested for coronavirus

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he will most likely be tested for the novel coronavirus, stressing that he had displayed no symptoms.

"I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested . Most likely, yeah," Trump said on Friday.

His remark came after he was repeatedly asked at a press conference at the White House Rose Garden as to why he was not undergoing tests given that he had last weekend met a Brazilian official who was found positive for the virus later.

Trump had met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications chief Fabio Wajngarten at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago. Wajngarten tested positive for the virus, while Bolsonaro tested negative.

"Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway," Trump said, two days after the White House said there was no need for the president to undergo tests for the coronavirus.

The US president said the tests would be conducted "fairly soon". "We're working on that. We're working out a schedule," he said.