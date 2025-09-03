 'Chhote Bhai Ka Kurta, Wearing Capri': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During Meeting With Vladimir Putin; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Chhote Bhai Ka Kurta, Wearing Capri': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During Meeting With Vladimir Putin; Video

'Chhote Bhai Ka Kurta, Wearing Capri': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During Meeting With Vladimir Putin; Video

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trolled for wearing short pant during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Beijing.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During Meeting With Vladimir Putin (Screengrab) | X

Beijing: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China’s Beijing on Tuesday. However, Sharif is being trolled on social media for his pants he was wearing after a video of his meeting with Putin surfaced online.

Trolling Sharif's dressing sense, some netizens even said that the Pakistani Prime Minister was wearing a "capri" instead of pants.

Netizens' Reaction:

One of the X users wrote, "Wtf is wrong with his pants.. did he go there wearing capris?". Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also commented on the post. Reacting to the viral video, Ranaut wrote, "Seriously!"

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime News: 42-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹2.4 Crore In Forged Will Property Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime News: 42-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹2.4 Crore In Forged Will Property Scam; Case Registered
iPhone 17 Pro Max Accidentally Revealed in Latest Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Ad
iPhone 17 Pro Max Accidentally Revealed in Latest Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Ad
Beauty & Home Services Platform Urban Company Set To Roll Out ₹1,900-Crore IPO On September 10
Beauty & Home Services Platform Urban Company Set To Roll Out ₹1,900-Crore IPO On September 10
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment

"Short pants & socks of Pakistan’s Prime Minister – a new diplomatic protocol ? Putin's body language with Shahbaz Sharif speaks volumes. Clearly, Putin's must be thinking, 'Beta, agla number tera hi hoga ab," another X user wrote.

Some netizens even mocked Sharif by saying that he was wearing his younger brother’s pants.

Read Also
Shehbaz Sharif On Sidelines? PM Modi, Putin Seen Chatting As They Walk Past Pak PM At SCO Meet In...
article-image

Taking a dig at Sharif, a human rights activist said that Sharif must have got his suit in alms. Seeing his pants, reminds me of Tarek Fatah bhai who used to say: “bade bhai ka kurta chote bhai ka pyjama” I think he has got this suit also in bheek as it does not fit him,” he wrote.

“Shahbaz has reached the meeting to meet Putin wearing his younger brother's pants!” a social media user wrote.

During the bilateral meeting, Sharif's weird hand gestures also sparked a meme fest. In the viral one, he could be seen pointing fingers towards Putin.

Notably, at the start of the meeting, Sharif faced embarrassment as he was struggling with his translation headphones. A video of the headphone fumble also surfaced online, showing the Pakistani PM struggling to insert the translation earpiece.

Sharif's Bilateral Meeting With Putin:

During the bilateral meeting, Sharif told Putin that his country respects Russia's relations with India, as he called for strengthening Islamabad's ties with Moscow. The two leaders had also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China’s Tianjin earlier this week. They will also attend a grand parade of the Chinese army here on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

"Our relations have only improved over the past many years. Thanks to your commitment and interest in many areas. I also intend to decisively strengthen our bilateral ties," Sharif told President Putin.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the Russian president for supporting Pakistan, which was viewed as "a balancing act in the region".

"I must say that we respect your relations with India. That is perfectly fine. But we also want to build very strong relations (with Russia). And these relations will be supplementary and complementary for the good and for the progress and prosperity of the region," Sharif said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chhote Bhai Ka Kurta, Wearing Capri': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During...

'Chhote Bhai Ka Kurta, Wearing Capri': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During...

'Settled 7 Wars Because Of Trade': President Donald Trump Defends Tariff Policy, Says It Gives US...

'Settled 7 Wars Because Of Trade': President Donald Trump Defends Tariff Policy, Says It Gives US...

Donald Trump Shifts US Space Command HQ To Alabama, Reacts To Health Rumors After Weeks-Long Absence...

Donald Trump Shifts US Space Command HQ To Alabama, Reacts To Health Rumors After Weeks-Long Absence...

North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin...

North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Arrives In India On 3-Day Visit - VIDEO

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Arrives In India On 3-Day Visit - VIDEO