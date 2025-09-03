 'Settled 7 Wars Because Of Trade': President Donald Trump Defends Tariff Policy, Says It Gives US Strong Negotiating Power - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Settled 7 Wars Because Of Trade': President Donald Trump Defends Tariff Policy, Says It Gives US Strong Negotiating Power - Video

'Settled 7 Wars Because Of Trade': President Donald Trump Defends Tariff Policy, Says It Gives US Strong Negotiating Power - Video

Speaking to reporters as he announced the move of the US Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, Trump on Tuesday (local time) touted tariffs as a magical negotiating tool, claiming that tariffs not only boosted the US economy but also helped him "settle seven wars".

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X @atrupar

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump, in yet another display of his grandiose posturing, has taken to the stage to defend his tariff policy, this time dubbing it the ultimate 'war settler' while claiming it hands Washington a 'great negotiation ability'.

Speaking to reporters as he announced the move of the US Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, Trump on Tuesday (local time) touted tariffs as a magical negotiating tool, claiming that tariffs not only boosted the US economy but also helped him "settle seven wars".

He conveniently ignored the economic frictions he has created with certain countries at the global level while taking yet another swipe at the Biden administration in a bid to keep the shine on his tariff policy.

Read Also
Donald Trump Shifts US Space Command HQ To Alabama, Reacts To Health Rumors After Weeks-Long Absence...
article-image

US President Donald Trump's Statement

FPJ Shorts
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment
Maratha Reservation Protest Sees Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Helm Of Affairs, Deputy Chief Ministers At Bay
Maratha Reservation Protest Sees Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Helm Of Affairs, Deputy Chief Ministers At Bay
iPhone 17 Launch to Retire Several Apple Devices: Full List Of iPhones That Will No Longer Be Listed on Apple Store
iPhone 17 Launch to Retire Several Apple Devices: Full List Of iPhones That Will No Longer Be Listed on Apple Store
'Together We Will Move Forward With Care':Virat Kohli Remembers Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note
'Together We Will Move Forward With Care':Virat Kohli Remembers Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note

"Without the United States, everything in the world would die. It's true. It's so powerful. It's so big. And I made it really big in the first four years. Then it started to degenerate with what this Biden administration did. But we've built it up to a level that I never thought we could be at this quickly. We're the hottest. We're the best. We're the best financially. The money coming in is so big because of tariffs and other things, but because of tariffs. Tariff gets us even those other things. Plus, it makes us great negotiators," the US President declared.

"I settled seven wars and numerous of those wars were because of trade. And numerous of the trade deals that I made were because of tariffs. It gives you a great negotiating ability," he added.

President Trump Justifies 50% Tariffs Imposed On Indian Imports

Trump has also justified the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian imports, claiming that the business ties between the two nations had been "one-sided" for many years, while stating that New Delhi was getting along with Washington "very well".

Read Also
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Translation Headphone Fumble At SCO Summit Once Again Leaves Putin...
article-image

Responding to queries about reconsidering the tariffs on India at the White House, Trump claimed that New Delhi had been charging the US some of the highest tariffs in the world, creating an imbalanced trade scenario.

"We get along with India very well. But India, for many years, it was a one-sided relationship... India was charging us tremendous tariffs. They were the highest in the world... And we, therefore, were not doing business with India, but they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them foolishly... So they sent in everything they made and poured it into the country... But we would not send in anything, as they were charging us with 100 per cent tariffs," the US President said.

He gave the example of the American motorcycle company Harley Davidson, highlighting the challenges faced by it due to what he claimed was a 200 per cent tariff on motorcycles imported into India.

Read Also
Japanese Town Urges Residents To Limit Smartphone Use To Two Hours A Day
article-image

"Harley Davidson couldn't sell in India, as there was a 200 per cent tariff on a motorcycle... Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs," he added.

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to its purchase of Russian crude oil.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chhote Bhai Ka Kurta, Wearing Capri': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During...

'Chhote Bhai Ka Kurta, Wearing Capri': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For His Pants During...

'Settled 7 Wars Because Of Trade': President Donald Trump Defends Tariff Policy, Says It Gives US...

'Settled 7 Wars Because Of Trade': President Donald Trump Defends Tariff Policy, Says It Gives US...

Donald Trump Shifts US Space Command HQ To Alabama, Reacts To Health Rumors After Weeks-Long Absence...

Donald Trump Shifts US Space Command HQ To Alabama, Reacts To Health Rumors After Weeks-Long Absence...

North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin...

North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Arrives In India On 3-Day Visit - VIDEO

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Arrives In India On 3-Day Visit - VIDEO