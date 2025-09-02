Japanese Town Urges Residents To Limit Smartphone Use To Two Hours A Day |

Toyoake’s Two-Hour Proposal

A town in Japan has sparked debate after proposing a rule to limit smartphone use to just two hours a day. Officials in Toyoake, Aichi prefecture, announced the move as part of efforts to address growing concerns about online addiction and health problems linked to excessive screen time.

Mayor Masafumi Koki explained that the proposal seeks “to prevent excessive use of devices causing physical and mental health issues, including sleep problems,” The Guardian reported.

Guidelines for All Ages

If passed, the ordinance - believed to be the first of its kind in Japan to cover an entire community - could come into effect in October. The rule would apply to residents of all ages.

Primary school students and younger children are urged to avoid smartphones or tablets after 9pm.

Teenagers and adults are advised to put their devices aside after 10pm.

The measure, however, is non-binding, meaning there will be no penalties for residents who exceed the recommended two-hour daily limit.

Resident Backlash

The proposal has met resistance from many of Toyoake’s 69,000 residents. According to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, officials received 83 phone calls and 44 emails in just four days after the announcement - 80% of them critical of the move.

Wider Debate on Screen Time

Toyoake’s initiative reflects broader concerns in Japan about the effects of prolonged screen use, especially on children. In 2020, a region in western Japan introduced a similar non-binding rule, capping children’s gaming time to one hour on weekdays and 90 minutes on holidays.

As the debate continues, Toyoake’s plan has become a flashpoint in the national conversation on balancing technology use with public health.