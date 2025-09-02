Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Translation Headphone Fumble At SCO Summit Once Again Leaves Putin Laughing – VIDEO

ANI | ANI

Tianjin: In an embarrassing déjà vu moment for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, he was seen struggling with his translation headphones during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, prompting laughter from the latter.

A video of the headphone fumble has surfaced online, showing the Pakistani PM struggling to insert the translation earpiece.

The footage captures both leaders seated together, with President Putin waiting patiently as Sharif struggles to put on the device. At one point, Vladimir Putin can be heard saying, "Mr Prime Minister," before gesturing to demonstrate how to wear the headphones. The Russian President then chuckles at the situation.

An official eventually approaches to assist, but by that time, Sharif manages to insert the earpiece himself, although the awkward moment had already passed. The video of the embarrassing moment has gone viral on social media

Even during the 2022 SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Sharif struggled to adjust his translation headphones. The video from the meeting showed, the device kept slipping off, prompting a brief but audible laugh from the Russian president just before the talks were about to start. The video showed, Shehbaz asking an aide for help; however, even after the aide's assistance, his headphones dropped once again.

Largest SCO Summit

SCO summit 2025 was the largest in the history of the SCO, with China, holding the current presidency, inviting 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

About SCO Summit

Founded in 2001, the SCO now includes 10 full members, 2 observers, and 14 dialogue partners, spanning Asia, Europe and Africa, and representing nearly half the world’s population.